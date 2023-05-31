Elmer Francis Roberts – May 22, 1929 – May 26, 2023
Elmer Roberts was born May 22, 1929 at home, half-way between Burton & Halstead, Kansas on what was known as “The Ferguson Farm” to Ray Roberts Sr. and Lydia Smith Roberts. Elmer passed away peacefully at Life Care Center in Longmont, Colorado on May 26, 2023 at the age of 94. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church, 1600 So. Main St. on Friday, June 23rd, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Elmer was trained at an early age to work hard. While growing up, Elmer and his brothers raised chickens, hogs, grew a large garden and sold cantaloupe and watermelon in a fruit stand. Elmer started working at 16 for his dad on the oil rigs off and on. He continued working on the oil rigs after Freida and him were married for a couple of years and they lived in a trailer moving to different locations near Ellis and Hays, Kansas. Elmer started Cloverleaf Testing Company in 1956 in Hays, Kansas. He sold that business and the family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado for one year in 1963 after buying into Liberty Pipeline Business when plastic pipeline first became available. Elmer moved the family to Springfield, Colorado and worked for Jett Construction Company laying plastic pipeline for one year. 1965 was the year of Lamar’s big flood and the family moved to Lamar and Elmer worked for Coen Construction Company operating heavy equipment. He went to work for Lyle Colleen in 1971 at his machine shop for one year before Lyle retired and learned to grind crankshafts. Elmer and Freida moved to Englewood, Colorado and eventually Arvada, Colorado where he worked for Power Engineering for a few years and then went to work for Acme Precision grinding crankshafts and chroming them. He also worked at Melroe Multiwheels in Denver for a while. Elmer and his son, Roger started Action Cycle in Lamar, Colorado in 1982. Elmer then incorporated E & F Machining into the same location in 1983. Elmer was instrumental in helping his daughter Jane open 3rd Street Nest Bed & Breakfast in 2004 by renovating the old Victorian house.
Elmer and the love of his life, Freida met at Nickerson High School when they were seniors. Freida had just moved there with her family as a Senior and was having problems with her locker. Elmer sidled over and asked her if she was a freshman and if she needed help. That didn’t set well with her and she let him know that she was a Senior! A two-year courtship started and ended in marriage on June 5, 1949, at the United Methodist Church in Nickerson, Kansas. They were married 71 years.
Elmer was a caring man. His family can attest to that by all the help he gave. He practically raised his three (3) younger brothers with his mother, Lydia – “The Christian Rock” as he calls her in his memoirs. He was a self-taught plumber, electrician, construction and wood worker. He loved working with wood and made every one of his children and grandchildren a clock and numerous other wood projects. Elmer could do anything! Elmer and Freida enjoyed their friends at the Lamar Senior Center and played many hands of bridge and round-about over the years.
Elmer was very active at First Baptist Church until he had to move in 2020. He served numerous times on the Board of Trustees and was Church Moderator several times and peeled a mountain of potatoes for the annual Thanksgiving Feasts. He was a faithful servant of the Lord.
Preceding him in death are his wife: Freida Rose Roberts. His siblings: Calvin Roberts, Chet Roberts, Ray Roberts, Jr. (Mary Ellen), Del Roberts and Herb Roberts (Velda) and baby sister, Eulala Joy. He is survived by his two sister-in-laws, Betty Roberts and Beulah Barbosa.
Also preceding him in death are his in-laws: Florine (Harris) Burt, George (Roberta) Luckert, Bud (Tess) Luckert, Vi (Paul) Stein, Marie (Harold) Platt, Bill (Iona) Luckert, Frank (Judy) Luckert, Grace (Gene) Pyles, Ernie (Ruth) Luckert, and Brother-in-law, Edguard Barbosa.
Elmer is survived by his children, Jane Felter of Lamar, Colorado and Roger and Terry Roberts of Longmont, Colorado. His eight grandchildren also survive: Mindy and Nick Malone of Monte Vista, Colorado, Kim Felter of Tucson, Arizona, Brett and Kate Felter of Donalds, South Carolina, Shawn & Marcey Felter of Albuquerque, NM, Kristie and Jeremiah Beckett of Cordova, Alaska, Helen and Ben Holzmeister of Ketchikan, Alaska, Casey Lee and Nash Seuffer both of Longmont, Colorado. Also surviving are 25 great-grandchildren: Megan (Chris) Kirmer, Madison and Dax Malone; Kyle Specht, Briana, Ryan, Ella, Tara and Talia Felter; Summer, Haley, Aden, Wesley, Zoe and Grayson Felter; Jordynn, Avry and Brooklyn Lee; Jackson Seuffer; Ethan and Braden Beckett; Jessie French; and Narina and Piper Holzmeister.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Lamar First Baptist Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
