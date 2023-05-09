Doris L. Blundell – May 20, 1937 – May 9, 2023
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Doris L. Blundell will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Doris will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 9:00AM until 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Doris was born on May 20, 1937 at Holly, Colorado to Louie Ray and Mary Etta (Konkel) White and passed away on May 9, 2023 at the Holly Nursing Care Center in Holly, Colorado at the age of 85.
She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Blundell, her parents, daughter Doris Hawkins, three grandchildren, one sister and eight brothers.
Doris is survived by her children Alice Fay Desselle of Denver, CO, Cindy Egley of Wiley, CO, Candy Patterson of Willow Springs, MO, Eric Scott Blundell of Lamar, CO, Heather Kelley of Oklahoma City, OK and Randy Blundell of Lamar, CO, fourteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and her brother Terry White of Pratt, KS. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Foundation either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
