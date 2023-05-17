Donna K. Alexander – August 29, 1937 – May 15, 2023
A celebration of life funeral service for lifelong Lamar resident, Donna K. Alexander will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Donna will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Donna was born on August 29, 1937 in Lamar, CO to Roy Archie and Virginia Rosetta (Henson) McKim and departed this life on Monday, May 15, 2023 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 85.
She met the love of her life, Arthur Claude “Bud” Alexander, while working at Marx Masters Bakery together. They were united in marriage on March 12, 1955. To this union they were graced with 5 children, Curtis, Jackie, Kenny and Sandra all 2 years apart. Then their surprise package came in Jayme, 16 years later. They spent most of their married life raising their children in Lamar.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Arthur “Bud” Alexander, her son Kenny Alexander, parents, her sister Shirley Joyce Watts, brother Dwight McKim and infant baby Douglas McKim .
She is survived by her children – Curtis (Diane) Alexander of Greeley, Jackie (Terry) Warman, Sandra (Randy) Sniff, Jayme (Dennis Hiner) Alexander-Hiner all of Lamar, grandchildren – Joshua (Sydney) Warman and Courtney (Eddie) Recio; Derek, Justin (Laurie), and Jason Alexander; Kyle (Shalee) Sniff, Chad (Brooke) Sniff, Tausha (Cody) Naumann, Sayde (Alexander) Aldridge, Aiden and Emiley Hiner; great grandchildren – Lily Warman, Brendon and Jolee Sniff, Easton Naumann, Spencer Sniff, Nick, Emily and Ethan Recio, Gabriel Alexander and one on the way; her siblings; Connie Willard and JoAnn Kelley both of Denver, Janet Hawkins of Santee, CA, Marvin McKim of Denver, CO, and Juanita (Charlie) Brown of Greeley,CO, sister-in-law Dorthy McKim of Fullerton, CA and daughter-in-law Jan Alexander as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and a host of friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
