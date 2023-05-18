City of Lamar Memorial Day Holiday Schedule
Russ Baldwin | May 18, 2023 | Comments 0
City of Lamar offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023 in observance of Memorial Day. The Community Building and the Public Library will also be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023. All City offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Residential refuse collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 29th will be picked up on Tuesday, May 30th. Residential refuse collection normally scheduled for Tuesday, May 30th will be picked on Wednesday May 31st.
Commercial refuse collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 29th will be collected on Tuesday, May 30th.
Cardboard collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 29th will be picked up on Tuesday, May 30th.
The City of Lamar Municipal Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 29th and reopen Tuesday May 30th at 8:30am.
Notice: “Free Weekend” will be held on Saturday, May 27th from 8:30am to 3:30pm and on Sunday, May 28th from 12:30pm to 3:30pm at the Transfer Station and at the City of Lamar Municipal Landfill.
Prowers County Offices will be closed on Monday, May 29th for the holiday observance.
