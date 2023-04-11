City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report – March 2023
City of Lamar Sales Tax revenue collected in February shows a 4.55% increase, or $14,081 gain over last year at this time. Revenues for 2023 are at $323,839.56 compared to $309,758.53 for last year. Use Tax collections are up 92.29% for a gain of $20,850 over last year and Total sales and Use Tax collections increased 10.5% over last year for a gain of $35,048.72. Collections in 2022 were $333,688 compared to this year at $368,737.
Year to date financials show city sales tax revenues at 5.27% for a gain of $58,891. Last year’s total at this time was $1,118,187 compared to the current figure of $1,177,078. Use Tax collections were up 8.34% for a gain of $7,739 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections are up 5.41% for a gain of $66,428. 2022 collections this time last year were $1,228,048 compared to current figures of $1,294,476.
The twelve retail sales categories show a mix of gains and losses against last year with decreases in C-Stores and Gas Sales, All Business/Electricity, Grocery Stores and Hotels/Motels. Gains were posted in Building Materials and Other Retail/All Other categories.
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|3,411
|42,358
|49,165
|Building Materials
|33,602
|34,017
|43,769
|Apparel/Department Stores
|321,243
|322,214
|353,934
|C Stores and Gas Sales
|51,860
|55,495
|49,364
|All Business/Electricity
|138,253
|89,444
|75,009
|Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|6,591
|10,132
|8,614
|Grocery Stores
|72,798
|93,186
|76,115
|Hotels/Motels
|26,899
|32,277
|28,925
|Liquor Sales
|27,251
|29,198
|31,903
|Manufacturing
|7,673
|3,141
|4,589
|Other Retail/All Other
|321,019
|363,291
|375,538
|Restaurants
|88,805
|106,520
|112,031
