City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report – March 2023

| Apr 11, 2023 | Comments 0

 

 

City of Lamar Sales Tax revenue collected in February shows a 4.55% increase, or $14,081 gain over last year at this time.  Revenues for 2023 are at $323,839.56 compared to $309,758.53 for last year.  Use Tax collections are up 92.29% for a gain of $20,850 over last year and Total sales and Use Tax collections increased 10.5% over last year for a gain of $35,048.72.  Collections in 2022 were $333,688 compared to this year at $368,737.

Year to date financials show city sales tax revenues at 5.27% for a gain of $58,891.  Last year’s total at this time was $1,118,187 compared to the current figure of $1,177,078.  Use Tax collections were up 8.34% for a gain of $7,739 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections are up 5.41% for a gain of $66,428.  2022 collections this time last year were $1,228,048 compared to current figures of $1,294,476.

The twelve retail sales categories show a mix of gains and losses against last year with decreases in C-Stores and Gas Sales, All Business/Electricity, Grocery Stores and Hotels/Motels.  Gains were posted in Building Materials and Other Retail/All Other categories.

 

2021 2022 2023
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 3,411 42,358 49,165
Building Materials 33,602 34,017 43,769
Apparel/Department Stores 321,243 322,214 353,934
C Stores and Gas Sales 51,860 55,495 49,364
All Business/Electricity 138,253 89,444 75,009
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics 6,591 10,132 8,614
Grocery Stores 72,798 93,186 76,115
Hotels/Motels 26,899 32,277 28,925
Liquor Sales 27,251 29,198 31,903
Manufacturing 7,673 3,141 4,589
Other Retail/All Other 321,019 363,291 375,538
Restaurants 88,805 106,520 112,031

Filed Under: Chamber of CommerceCity of LamarConsumer IssuesEconomyFeatured

Tags:

About the Author: