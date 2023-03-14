Denis James Weber – September 15, 1933 – March 7, 2023
Denis James Weber was born at the family farm in Sheridan Lake, Colorado on September 15, 1933 to Frank and Agatha Weber. He was the eighth of 8 children. After struggling with complications of COPD, he passed away at his home on Monday, March 7, 2023.
Denis loved growing up in a large family and was always busy. He helped his dad, mom and siblings work the farm and ranch from the time he was a small boy. They raised cattle, pigs, sheep, and chickens and farmed the land. He would tell the story of waking up in the morning and milking 50 cows before going to school only to return home and milk them all again. He was a very athletic student and especially loved basketball but participated in all sports. His senior year he was offered a full-ride scholarship to what is now known as Colorado State University to play football, basketball, baseball, and boxing. Dad would mention to us that he had the same arm length, as the most prominent boxer, of his day. Denis also loved dancing, especially with his sister Mary Lou, horseshoes, bowling, shooting pool, playing cards, dominoes, and dice.
Denis met his future bride, Theresa Gorman, at a dance in Kit Carson, Colorado. He loved telling the story of never dating another girl after his first date with her. She was the love of his life and they were married on August 24, 1954. Together they raised seven children; four boys and three girls. As individuals and as parents, Denis and Theresa were very devoted to their Catholic faith. With the oldest child 17 and the youngest an infant, it was a carload when the family traveled to mass every Sunday.
Denis was a hard worker and was willing to do most any honest job to maintain the farm and feed his family. He farmed mostly wheat, raised cattle, pigs and goats, worked on oil rigs in the Crow’s Nest as a derrick hand, hauled goods across the road in an 18-wheeler, drilled CRP grassland and helped at Weber Water Service when and wherever he could.
Denis and Theresa celebrated 68 years together and supported each other through many sadnesses and celebrations. None were more heart breaking than the death of their two sons, Gerald and Curtis, to cystic fibrosis at the ages of 36 and 30 and their son-in-law, Corby, to cancer at the age of 62.
Denis is preceded in death by his
Wife: Theresa Gorman
Parents: Frank and Agatha (Hoffmann) Weber
Siblings: Baby Weber, Leander (Maxine) Weber, Ed (Betty) Weber, Leona (Lloyd) Blackwelder, LaVerda (Bernard) Kollath, Roslyn Weber, Mary Lou (Eddie) Pless and Mildred (Don) Dickerson
Sons: Gerald and Curtis Weber
Son-in-law: Lance “Corby” Knutson
Great Granddaughter: Zoe Thomas
Denis is survived by his
Daughters: Connie Weber, Kathy Knutson and Linda (Roger) Cochran
Sons: Jerry and Ronnie (Gloria) Weber
Granddaughters: Tara (Wayne) Watley, Alexandria Knutson, Nicole and Courtney Cochran, Jessica (Dalton) Mercure, Laura (Sean) Thomas and Emma Weber
Grandsons: Quinton Weber, Casey and Jordan Knutson, Ryan Cochran, Bryan Kunz and Zachariah Weber
Great Granddaughters: Aryanna Watley, Adley and Teagan Mercure and Arabella Thomas
Great Grandsons: Josiah Watley, Leland and Jairemiah Thomas
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis de Sales Church in Lamar. The Holy Rosary will be prayed on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place in the Sheridan Lake Cemetery and everyone is invited to a reception following at the Sheridan Lake Bible Church. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at wwwbrownfuneraldirectors.com. Visitation and funeral services are entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Eads, CO.
