Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame Welcomes Three Inductees
Russ Baldwin | Mar 03, 2023 | Comments 0
Greeley, Colo. — The Colorado FFA Foundation recognized three new inductees representing Colorado politics, water, and agricultural advocacy into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame, presented by the Farm Credit Associations of Colorado, at a sold-out event February 23. Eric Wilkinson (Greeley), Jerry Sonnenberg (Sterling), and Ben Rainbolt, Jr. (Platteville) joined the ranks of those honored for their contributions to Colorado agriculture.
Wilkinson is the retired general manager of Northern Water, who oversaw key aspects of Colorado’s largest water projects and developed measures to prevent “buy-and-dry” and take the pressure off agricultural water supplies as Colorado’s population increased.
Rainbolt is the Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, shaping policy and developing new leaders, following his 25-year career in education, as a highly recognized and awarded agricultural education instructor who retired as a principal.
Sonnenberg represented his rural district at the Colorado General Assembly for 16 years as both a Representative and a Senator, was a solid voice for rural communities and issues, a mentor to both youth and adults, and was a major force in the revitalization of the Colorado Ag Leadership Program (CALP).
The honorees joined 101 other outstanding Colorado agriculturists who have been similarly honored since 1989. All Agriculture Hall of Fame members’ portraits are displayed in the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame (presented by Farm Credit) in the CoBank Center for Agricultural Education at Colorado State University.
