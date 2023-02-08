March 11 Bent’s Fort Chapter Meeting to be Centered in Lamar, CO
After the cold spell that we just experienced, getting out and about seems like a real treat. And we will have just what the doctor ordered in Lamar, CO on Friday, March 11. The morning will start at the Star School on Hwy 50 at 10:30am for a quick tour of the prairie schoolhouse. Then we will travel to the Prowers House off CR 11 by the railroad tracks for a tour of the house and lunch (bring your own). Chilly Day? No problem as the owner has said she will have a fire going in the fireplace.
Our next stop will be at the Big Timbers Museum at the turn into Lamar from Hwys 50/287. Museum Exhibits range from ancient Native American inhabitants; Sand Creek artifacts; pioneers and homesteaders; an 1890’s Charles Fredrick Worth lace wedding gown; a variety of artifacts related to the Fleagle Gang robbery of the First National Bank in Lamar (first case solved using a fingerprint); antique wagons, cars, trucks, and items related to the Santa Fe Trail, and much more.
Still ready for more, then how about a visit to the Lamar Welcome Center to view one of twelve Madonna of the Trail statues followed by going a little further into town and turning south on Hwy 287 to see the WPA monument honoring the Zebulon Pike’s stopover in 1806 at Willow Creek Park.
