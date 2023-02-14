City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report
There were slight gains in sales tax revenue posted from the December 2022 report. City Sales tax revenue was up 1.96% for a gain of $9,918 putting 2023 figures at $515,716 compared to $505,797 for 2022. Use Tax collections were down 10.65% for a drop of $4,887, while Total collections were up 0.75% for a gain of $4,243 over last year at this time. Collections for 2023 are at $569,251 compared to $565,007 for 2022. Year to date collections automatically reflect the current summary.
A mix of gains and losses was indicated from the 12 retail categories listed by sales tax revenue:
|
|2021
|2022
|
2023
|
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|12,276
|15, 132
|18,094
|Building Materials
|12,502
|12,563
|
13,558
|
Apparel and Department Stores
|131,300
|136,507
|153,126
|C-Stores and Gas Sales
|18,439
|20,140
|
16,415
|
All Business-Electricity
|103,846
|47,282
|33,790
|Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|3,476
|7,009
|
6,177
|
Grocery Stores
|26,857
|46,348
|28,219
|Hotels – Motels
|10,436
|10,162
|
10,325
|
Liquor Sales
|11,324
|13,673
|15,798
|Manufacturing
|5,565
|3,578
|
4,311
|
Other Retail-All Other
|205,059
|219,264
|204,330
|Restaurants
|29,266
|39,297
|
36,362
