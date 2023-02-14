City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report

There were slight gains in sales tax revenue posted from the December 2022 report.  City Sales tax revenue was up 1.96% for a gain of $9,918 putting 2023 figures at $515,716 compared to $505,797 for 2022.  Use Tax collections were down 10.65% for a drop of $4,887, while Total collections were up 0.75% for a gain of $4,243 over last year at this time.  Collections for 2023 are at $569,251 compared to $565,007 for 2022.  Year to date collections automatically reflect the current summary.

A mix of gains and losses was indicated from the 12 retail categories listed by sales tax revenue:

 

 2021 2022

2023

Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair

 12,276 15, 132 18,094
Building Materials 12,502 12,563

13,558

Apparel and Department Stores

 131,300 136,507 153,126
C-Stores and Gas Sales 18,439 20,140

16,415

All Business-Electricity

 103,846 47,282 33,790
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics 3,476 7,009

6,177

Grocery Stores

 26,857 46,348 28,219
Hotels – Motels 10,436 10,162

10,325

Liquor Sales

 11,324 13,673 15,798
Manufacturing 5,565 3,578

4,311

Other Retail-All Other

 205,059 219,264 204,330
Restaurants 29,266 39,297

36,362

