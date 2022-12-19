McClave School District Accredited with Distinction
Russ Baldwin | Dec 19, 2022 | Comments 0
The McClave School is pleased to announce that the Colorado Department of Education has recognized the district as Accredited with Distinction for the 2021-22 school year. After a two year pause, CDE released the finalized performance frameworks on December 14, 2022 which indicate that the McClave School District was High Performing and “met/exceeded expectations on a majority of performance indicators”. This rating was given to just 11 of the 178 school districts in the state. Six of those districts were accredited with Distinction with low participation, the other five, like McClave, had 95% or higher participation in statewide assessments.
The Colorado Department of Education Performance Frameworks rate schools according to financial, safety and test participation assurances as well as performance indicators such as academic achievement, academic growth and post secondary and workforce readiness. According to this rating system, McClave received a 78.7% ranking, which was the second highest in the state for districts with 95% assessment participation.
McClave School is proud of the students, families and staff that work daily to strive toward our four core values of excellence, honesty, integrity and respect. This state recognition is acknowledgement of the exemplary work of our entire school community.
Contact: Brianne Howe, Superintendent
brianne.howe@mcclaveschool.org
(719) 829-4517
