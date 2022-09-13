Michael Glenn Jennings, Sr. – August 23, 1972 – September 12, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Sep 13, 2022 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Michael Glenn Jennings, Sr. will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ray Matteson of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Per Michael’s request cremation will take place.
Michael was born on August 23, 1972 at Downey, California to Robert Riggs and Eva Jennings and passed away on September 12, 2022 at the his home in Lamar at the age of 50.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Glenn and Bobbie Jennings, brother-in-law Kelly Tanaka, nephew-in-law Kyle Smith and uncle Glenn Welding Jennings.
Michael is survived by his son Michael Jennings, Jr. of Lamar, CO, mother Eva (James) Ortiz of Lamar, CO, sister Dawn (Dan) Hawkins of Gilbert, AZ, nieces Sydney (Dre) Tanaka of Pueblo, CO and Madison Tanaka of Casper, WY, great-niece Rayleecia Smith of Pueblo, CO and cousin Cindy (Jose) Henderson of Wiley, CO as well as a many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael Jennings Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: