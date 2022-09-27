Colorado Crop Progress/Condition Report, Week Ending 9-25-2022
Russ Baldwin | Sep 27, 2022 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Cooler temperatures and scattered storms provided some relief across the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Portions of the mountains recorded overnight lows that dipped into the teens, while the eastern plains recorded lows in the 40’s last week.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for September 20, just under 48 percent of the State was categorized in moderate drought or worse, up from the previous week. Eighteen percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, up one percentage point from last week. The exceptional drought conditions noted across portions of Phillips and Sedgwick Counties accounted for less than one percent of the State, unchanged from last week. The northeast corner of the State received good moisture last week, with portions of Phillips, Sedgwick and Yuma Counties receiving almost two inches of moisture. Southwestern counties also received helpful moisture, with the southern portion of La Plata County getting over two inches of rain last week.
Reporters in the district noted that corn silage harvest was delayed due to the moisture. Proso millet harvest continues in the northeastern portion of the state, with 60 percent of the crop harvested, significantly behind the previous year at 86 percent. Elsewhere, potato harvest in the San Luis Valley was reported to be going well. Reports from the area show third cutting of alfalfa is progressing slowly compared to the rest of the State. Fourth cutting of alfalfa is progressing well in the northeastern and southwestern portions of the State, tracking with the 5-year average.
Statewide, growers had sown 48 percent of the 2023 winter wheat crop, compared with 56 percent last year and a 5-year average of 53 percent. Corn for silage harvest continued to progress quickly, with 22 percent of the crop cut during the week. The corn crop matured quickly and corn for grain harvest started last week, behind the previous year of 14 percent and the 5-year average of 8 percent. County reports note that rainstorms delayed harvest activities last week.
Livestock were reported in mostly good condition. Stored feed supplies were rated 3 percent very short, 27 percent short, 62 percent adequate, and 8 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 90 percent average and 10 percent light. Cattle death loss was 84 percent average and 16 percent light.
