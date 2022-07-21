Lamar Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Chatter”
Russ Baldwin | Jul 21, 2022 | Comments 0
In lieu of our usual Chamber Chatter article we have had each month, the board would like to use this opportunity instead to thank our amazing sponsors from our first annual Glow Golf Tournament. We could not have done it without all the generous donations of the following community businesses, and we feel so lucky to be part of a community that shows up for our events in such a strong way.
Please accept our most sincere thanks for all the help, financial and otherwise, in making this event such a resounding success: A-1 Rental, Ace Tire, All About Skin, DaVinci Teeth Whitening, Healing Hands Massage, American Family Insurance, Anna Carere with State Farm Insurance, Ark Valley Vision, the Baldwin Family, Real Deals Magazine, Belle Sky Monuments, Buzzard’s Roost, Care Net Pregnancy Center, Carrigan Excavating, Colorado Mills, Community Insurance Agency, Community State Bank, Cook’s Floor & Wall, Core Financial, Cruikshank Realty, DaVinci Physical Therapy, Deloach’s Culligan Water & Conditioning, Domestic Safety Resource Center, Eagles Auxiliary, Fellowship Credit Union, Five Rivers Cattle & Feeding, Colorado Beef, Frontier Bank, GN Bank, Golden Plains Insurance, Grett Electric, Guaranty Abstract, High Plains Community Health Center, Jessica Long Photography, Joe Malecki’s Cheerleaders, Judy Turpin & Traegon Marquez with New York Life, Lamar Auto Parts, Las Brisas, Lea & Cameron Austin, M Bar 6 Farms, The Max, My Wholesale Products, Oquist Family Chiropractic, P&L Tax & Accounting, R Farmer LLC, Peacock Funeral Home, People’s Credit Union, Quality Dry Cleaners, Ranchers Supply, SE Colorado Two Shot Goose Hunt, Semco, TBK Bank, Thoughts in Bloom, Tractor Supply, and Walmart.
We would also like to extend our gratitude to Jerry Roseberry for catering the meal that was provided, and to Spreading Antlers for allowing us to host the event. It’s events like these that allow us to give back to our membership all year.
We would also like to issue congratulations to the following top finishers in each flight from the tournament; we hope you all come back next year!
Flight 1: Brock Reedy & Kameron Farmer (1st), Jason & Haley Reedy (2nd), Draven & Cheyenne Adame (3rd)
Flight 2: Kole Schwarte & Josh Emick (1st), John Sutphin III & Tell Wollert (2nd), John Sutphin IV & Carlos Valdez (3rd)
Flight 3: Tand Bitner & Curtis Lubbers (1st), Kelli Bitner & Jennifer Lubbers (2nd), Angie Cue & Terri Farmer (3rd)
Keep a watchful eye on our social media in the coming weeks for more updates regarding our Farmer’s Market (August 20th & September 17th), Oktoberfest (October 1st), and Moonlight Madness (October 27th), and if you are interested in participating in any of these events, please give us a call!
Gabrielle Hammer Nieschburg
