Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending July 3, 2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY: Winter wheat maturity advanced quickly, and harvest began sporadically and slowly across the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S.
Drought Monitor, 86 percent of the State is under drought conditions, up 4 percentage points from the previous week. Forty-five percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, up 2 percentage points from last week. Extreme drought conditions are affecting 6 percent of the State, down 7 percentage points from last week. Northeastern and east central counties continue to face strong winds, higher than average temperatures, and little moisture. In northeastern counties, precipitation was scattered with some areas receiving good moisture, while others remained dry. Areas of Logan and Sedgwick Counties received over an inch of rain last week.
Non-irrigated crops and rangeland conditions continue to feel the effects of dry, windy conditions. Winter wheat was maturing, and county reports noted extremely limited harvest began in the far eastern part of the State. East central counties received little to no moisture across the area, as drought conditions worsened. In southwestern counties, cooler than average temperatures and needed moisture provided some reprieve. In the San Luis Valley, recent rains have delayed alfalfa harvest. Potato emergence is almost complete, with fields appearing mottled due to high winds during planting. First cutting of alfalfa was nearly complete. Received moisture benefitted rangeland conditions and livestock are doing well, according to county reports. In southeastern counties, recent moisture has greatly improved crops and rangeland.
Winter wheat harvest is almost complete in the area. County reports noted most of the dryland wheat was abandoned, and irrigated yields were affected by growing season conditions. Producers have moved cattle to CRP land for grazing, giving rangelands a much-needed recovery period. Stored feed supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 23 percent short, 74 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 1 percent heavy, 93 percent average, and 6 percent light. Cattle death loss was 80 percent average and 20 percent light.
