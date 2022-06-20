Daddy-Daughter Dance Benefits Good Grief Group
On April 23rd, daddies and daughters were excited to “Light Up the Night” for the 5th Annual Southern Plains Daddy Daughter Dance. The glow dance had a wonderful turnout with 250 daddies and daughters dancing the night away.
The Daddy Daughter Dance is much more than just a dance, the impact it has on the lives of families in Lamar and the surrounding area is huge. Roni Vallejos and the Daddy Daughter Dance Committee started the dance in 2016 as a way to raise money for the Good Grief Group, a children’s grief support program at Lamar Area Hospice. In the past seven years the committee has raised over $10,000 for the program with the support of our generous community.
Loss and grief affect everyone differently and children have unique needs while learning to navigate through those feelings. Those who are on a grief journey know all too well how confusing and hard it can be. Grief, especially children’s grief, is something that, in the past, had not been supported and was minimized. The Good Grief Group was started as a way to give children and families the support and tools they need to navigate through their grief journey. The generosity of the community helps the program to grow each year, providing more resources to the most vulnerable at their greatest time of emotional need.
The committee and the Good Grief Group are very thankful for the support from the community in making the dance a success every year, you are all a blessing for Southeastern Colorado.
Thank you to this year’s sponsors, as well as the past years sponsors, who have had a major impact on the success of the dance.
If you or anyone you know of would like to help with the Daddy Daughter Dance in the future, either by volunteering or giving financially, please contact Lamar Area Hospice at (719)336-2100. If you are interested in getting involved with the Good Grief Group as a participant or a volunteer, please call the above number or visit @lamarhospicegoodgriefgroup on Instagram or Facebook.
