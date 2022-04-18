Young and Old at Lamar Eagles Egg Hunt
Russ Baldwin | Apr 18, 2022 | Comments 0
Sunny and chilly weather this past Saturday, April 16th, made for some lively steps among the participants at the annual Lamar Eagles Lodge Easter Egg Hunt.
The youngsters competed in their age groups for eggs scattered on the backyard lawn, filled with candy or in some cases, certificates redeemable for some toys on display inside the lodge.
As usual, parents could accompany the small fry and help point out where all the eggs were hidden, but not land a hand. As usual, the kids had their fun and the parents got some memorable photographs.
The Easter Bunny spent equal time indoors and outside for photo opportunities with all the children and lent a hand in placing the multi-colored eggs on the grounds.
Once the kids had their fun, the parents took a turn or two, scrambling for their own eggs and a different sort of prize that would please a grown-up palate. One of those hectic scrambles had one winner coming up with a grand-prize certificate of a useful cooler and a bragging-rights trophy.
Thanks to all the Eagles members who were doing double-duty this past Saturday with the egg hunt and just hours later, getting ready for the monthly chicken fried steak dinner.
