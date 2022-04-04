Steven R. Maestas – February 24, 1960 – April 2, 2022
Memorial services for Lamar resident Steven R. Maestas will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Steve’s brother Kenny will officiate the service.
Steve was born on February 24, 1960 at Lamar, Colorado to Arthur Ernest and Frances (Crespin) Maestas and passed away at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs on April 2, 2022 at the age of 62.
Steve is preceded in death by his wife “Bobbi” Maestas, his parents, infant sibling Jimmy Maestas, sister Helen Martinez, brother-in-law Joey Borjon and his niece Jodi Maestas.
He is survived by his children; Larissa VanSkike and Jason VanSkike of Colorado Spirngs, Grandchildren; Karmin, Kaitlyen and Alyssa, siblings Mike Maestas of Lamar, Patty (Larry) Hernandez of Colorado Springs, Art Jr. (Teresa) Maestas of Spearman, TX, Tony (Connie) Maestas of Lamar, Rita Borjon of Pueblo and Kenny Maestas of Lamar as well as his brother-in-law John Martinez of Lamar, numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
