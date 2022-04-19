Shelly Ogden – January 4, 1957 – April 14, 2022
A celebration of life for Lamar, Colorado resident Shelly Ogden will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Shelly will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 2:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Shelly was born on January 4, 1957 at Cambridge, New England to Willie and Wanda (Shuperd) Ogden and passed away on April 14, 2022 in Kingman, Kansas at the age of 65.
She is preceded in death by her mother Wanda Ogden and brother Rodney Ogden.
Shelly is survived by her children Michelle (Lupe) Felix of Canon City, CO, Missy (Nick) Gengler of Sioux Falls, IA and J.J. (Melanie) Netherton of Lamar, CO; her father Willie Ogden of Rogersville, TN; grandchildren Tia (Emerson) Rodas, Emily (Robert Richardson) Adkins, Elijah Adkins, Dylan (Kacey Slaughter) Netherton, Tanisha (Trevor Nelson) Adamson, Madalynn Leroux and Krysta Wilson. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Waylon Rodas, Mason Richardson, Rosalie Wilson, Elena Rodas and Beau Wilson, brother Mark Ogden of CA as well as nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
