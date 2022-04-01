PROSPECTIVE PLANTINGS – MARCH 1, 2022
COLORADO HIGHLIGHTS:
As of March 1, Colorado growers intend to plant 1.45 million acres of corn for all purposes in 2022, up 70,000 acres, or 5 percent from last year’s plantings, according to the March 1 Agricultural Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Sorghum planting intentions total 465,000 acres, down 30,000 acres from last year. Growers intend to plant 63,000 acres of barley in 2022, up 11,000 acres from last year’s actual plantings.
Winter wheat seeded last fall for harvest in 2022 is estimated at 2.10 million acres, down 100,000 acres from the 2021 crop. Hay producers in the state intend to harvest 1.55 million acres this year. This is up 70,000 acres from the acreage cut for hay in 2021, and if realized, would be the largest acreage cut for hay since 2011.
Growers intend to plant 67,000 acres of sunflowers this year, up 14,000 acres from what they planted in 2021. The acreage of oil varieties is expected to total 52,000 acres, up 11,000 acres from last year’s plantings. The area for non-oil varieties is expected to be up 3,000 acres to 15,000 acres this year.
The area planted to sugarbeets is expected to be up 700 acres from last year’s actual plantings to 25,000 acres. Dry edible bean acreage is expected to total 33,000 acres, unchanged from the acres planted in 2021. As of March 27, mountain snowpack was 92 percent of average, statewide.
Final acreages actually planted for several crops will be determined by irrigation water prospects, soil moisture levels at planting time, and changes in economic conditions between now and actual planting.
For a full copy of the Prospective Plantings report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
