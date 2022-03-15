Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending March 13, 2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY: Minimal moisture and windy conditions were observed throughout the state, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 92 percent of the state is under drought conditions. Fifty-seven percent of the state is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, with 6 percent facing exceptional drought conditions.
Calving and lambing progressed ahead of the previous year.
Northeastern counties remain dry, with most of the district in a severe drought. Concerns remained regarding lack of consistent moisture up to this week.
East central counties have received good moisture, benefiting winter wheat and soil moisture ahead of spring planting, but subsoil levels are still short.
In the San Luis Valley, limited fieldwork began around winter weather events. Producers noted it’s too early to begin planting with current soil conditions and temperatures.
In southeastern counties, conditions remain very dry despite some recent moisture events.
In southwestern counties, topsoil moisture was rejuvenated from recent snow, but crop and pasture conditions still reflect the water shortage
As of March 13, 2022, snowpack in Colorado was 98 percent measured as percent of median snowfall. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 105 and 98 percent, respectively.
