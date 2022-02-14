Norman Leroy Smith – October 10, 1951 – February 12, 2022
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Norman Leroy Smith will be held at a later date. Per Mr. Smith’s request cremation will take place and there will be no public viewing.
Norman was born on October 10, 1951 at Brawley, California to Norman Oliver and Millie (Swift) Smith and passed away in Lamar on February 12, 2022 at the age of 70.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Peggy Shankle and his second wife JoAnn Smith, parents, step-father Daniel Gregory, numerous brothers and sisters and his grandparents Fred Swift and George and Margaret (Swift) Carpenter.
Norman is survived by his children; Joyce Smith of Lamar, Danny (Tammy) Smith of Pueblo, Megan Smith of Pueblo, Kevin Smith of Lamar, Chad Myers of Lamar, Jackie Swan of Santa Clarita, CA and James (Danin) Myers of Lamar. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, two sisters Nona Smith of New York and Joyce Martin of Colorado as well as other relatives and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
