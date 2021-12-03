USDA Farm Labor Report – Colorado & US
FARM LABOR – MOUNTAIN II REGION (COLORADO, NEVADA, UTAH)
There were 17,000 workers hired directly by farms in the Mountain II Region (Colorado, Nevada, and Utah) during the reference week of October 10-16, 2021, according to the Agricultural Labor Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage rate of $16.55 per hour, compared to $15.42 in October 2020. The number of hours worked averaged 44.4 for hired workers during the reference week, compared with 41.3 hours in October 2020.
Field workers averaged $15.93 per hour, livestock workers averaged $15.78 per hour, and field and livestock workers combined earned an average of $15.87 per hour.
During the reference week of July 11-17, 2021, there were 20,000 workers hired directly by farms in the Mountain II Region Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage rate of $15.82 per hour, compared to $15.28 in July 2020. The number of hours worked averaged 41.0 for hired workers during the reference week, compared with 41.0 hours in July 2020. Field workers averaged $14.98 per hour, livestock workers averaged $15.33 per hour, and field and livestock workers combined earned an average of $15.12 per hour.
UNITED STATES
There were 772,000 workers hired directly by farm operators on the Nation’s farms and ranches during the week of October 10-16, 2021, up 2 percent from the October 2020 reference week. Workers hired directly by farm operators numbered 797,000 during the week of July 11-17, 2021, up 3 percent from the July 2020 reference week.
Farm operators paid their hired workers an average gross wage of $16.59 per hour during the October 2021 reference week, up 5 percent from the October 2020 reference week. Field workers received an average of $16.08 per hour, up 5 percent. Livestock workers earned $15.45 per hour, up 6 percent. The field and livestock worker combined gross wage rate, at $15.92 per hour, was up 5 percent from the 2020 reference week. Hired laborers worked an average of 42.0 hours during the October 2021 reference week, down slightly from the hours worked during the October 2020 reference week.
Farm operators paid their hired workers an average gross wage of $16.59 per hour during the July 2021 reference week, up 6 percent from the July 2020 reference week. Field workers received an average of $16.10 per hour, up 7 percent, while livestock workers earned $15.19 per hour, up 5 percent from a year earlier. The field and livestock worker combined gross wage rate, at $15.85 per hour, was up 7 percent from the July 2020 reference week. Hired laborers worked an average of 41.0 hours during the July 2021 reference week, down 1 percent from the hours worked during the July 2020 reference week.
The 2021 all hired worker annual average gross wage rate was $16.38 per hour, up 6 percent from the 2020 annual average gross wage rate. The 2021 field worker annual average gross wage rate was $15.77 per hour, up 7 percent from the 2020 annual average. The 2021 livestock worker annual average gross wage rate was $15.08 per hour. The 2021 annual average combined gross wage for field and livestock workers was $15.56, up 6 percent from the 2020 annual average of $14.62 per hour.
For a full copy of the Farm Labor report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
