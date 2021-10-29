Kathern “Kathy” Noble – May 15, 1953 – October 26, 2021
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Kathern Noble, affectionately known as Kathy, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Kathy will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 1:00PM until 5:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Kathy was born on May 15, 1953 at San Diego, California to Robert H. and Betty Jo (Cole) Pearson and passed away on October 26, 2021 at her home in Lamar, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 68.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Debbie Brummer and Helen Weisner, brother Robert Pearson, Jr. and mother-in-law Patricia “Pat” Noble.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Larry Noble of the family home in Lamar; children Tammie (Sylvin) Carter of North Pole, AK, Kevin (Andrea) Noble and Len (Teresa) Noble both of Gunnison, CO; grandchildren Cody, Lyndzie, Sylvin Jr. Carter, Lilly, Joey, Kamryn, Anthony and Ciela Noble and father-in-law Oscar Noble of Lamar, CO. She is also survived by her siblings Dorothy Lett of VA and Melva Cranson of La Junta, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
