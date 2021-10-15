Drug Take-Back Event Set for LPD, Saturday, October 23rd
Russ Baldwin | Oct 15, 2021 | Comments 0
The Lamar Police Department will be participating in the National Drug Take-Back Initiative in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The program is designed for people with unwanted and unused prescription drugs to safely dispose of those medications. One goal of the program is to ensure prescription medications are not used in an improper or illegal manner.
The collection point will be in the front of the City Complex Building, 505 South Main Street, on the south end. Please feel free to pull into the front driveway from Parmenter Street and exit at Pearl Street. There will be representatives on hand to assist with the collection. There is no charge for the collection of the prescription medications.
The police department will not accept needles & sharps, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, chemo/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters, illicit drugs or other medical supplies.
Anyone with unused, unwanted, or expired medications is encouraged to take part in the program. If you have any questions concerning the National Drug Take-Back Initiative, please call the Lamar Police Department at 719-336-4341.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Events • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: