Colorado Crop Progress Report, Week Ending Oct 10, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Harvest activities made good progress where conditions allowed and precipitation remained confined to western counties, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northwestern counties, alfalfa hay harvest was complete and moisture was received last week. Feed supplies remained short. In northeastern and east central counties, a dry week allowed good harvest progress. Limited irrigated corn harvest began. Seeding of winter wheat was nearly complete in areas, but uneven emergence remained a primary concern due to dry topsoil.
Livestock producers continued weaning activities. Supplemental feed was being provided in areas due to poor pasture conditions.
Southwestern counties received precipitation last week that caused delays to hay harvest. In the San Luis Valley, light snowfall was noted at the end of the week. Potato harvest made good progress prior to the weather and several producers were finished.
In southeastern counties, corn harvest progressed well last week. Conditions remained dry. County reports noted some irrigated wheat is not expected to emerge due to limited irrigation water supplies.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 1 percent very short, 14 percent short, 70 percent adequate, and 15 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 82 percent average and 18 percent light. Cattle death loss was 56 percent average and 44 percent light.
