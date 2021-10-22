Carol F. Inge – January 7, 1928 – October 20, 2021
A private family memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Carol F. Inge will be held at a later date.
Per Carol’s request cremation will take place.
Carol was born on January 7, 1928 in Kansas to Walter A. Cooper and Shirley Cox and passed away on October 20, 2021 at her son’s home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 93.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Charles E. Turner; second husband Clayton Inge; son Randy Wayne Turner and her parents.
Carol is survived by her children Danny S. (Pam) Tuner of Berryton, KS, Terry (Sharon) Turner of Lamar, CO and Lori (Harold) Masterson of Paris, TX; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
