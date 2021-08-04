Council Review for Two City Administrator Finalists
The Lamar City Council held an executive session meeting this past Monday, August 2nd, to review the applications of the two finalists for the City Administrator position.
A community meet and greet was held last Friday at the Cultural Events Center for Vidal Martinez, former County Manager in San Miguel County, New Mexico and Julian Ruybalid who was most recently the Town Manager for Delores, Colorado. A representative from SGR also attended the event. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, Texas, specializing in recruiting, assessing, and developing innovative, collaborative, and authentic leaders for local governments. The firm has been used by the city for previous administrator searches.
Candidates were provided with a tour of the community last week and had several meetings planned with various department heads from the city as well as interested parties representing community organizations. Mayor Kirk Crespin told The Prowers Journal that by Monday, August 9th, an announcement would be made for the new administrator.
Steven Kil, the former city administrator, announced his resignation this past May.
