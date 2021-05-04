Colorado Crop Progress and Condition, Week Ending May 2, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Spring planting continued around precipitation events last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Several localities in northeastern counties received good moisture, but planting was delayed due to the wet weather. Severe weather and hail were noted. A county report noted winter wheat was damaged from high winds and hail, but the impacts were isolated. The moisture was especially beneficial for winter wheat and rangeland conditions. East central counties also received moisture and experienced severe weather last week including a tornado near the town of Haswell. Despite recent moisture, a report from Kiowa county noted damage to winter wheat in the area from drought is not recoverable.
Corn planting progressed in the district but remained behind last year. Livestock producers continued to provide supplemental feed in the wake of poor pasture grass growth thus far. In southwestern counties, light moisture was beneficial for dryland crops. High winds were reported and spring planting continued. A county report noted producers began irrigating in the area.
In the San Luis Valley, barley planting progressed quickly and several producers were nearly complete. Emergence was notably good although a county report noted a few barley acres were adversely affected by wind and were being cross drilled. Potato planting also made good progress amidst good weather. Conditions remained dry and pastures were notably behind normal.
Livestock producers continued to provide supplemental feed.
In southeastern counties, little moisture was received last week. High winds were reported. Corn planting began last week after waiting for warmer temperatures. A county report noted limited irrigation water is expected to impact the acreage put into irrigated corn this year. Recent moisture helped improve pasture conditions, but more moisture and warmer temperatures are needed to facilitate growth.
As of April 28, 2021, snowpack in Colorado was 76 percent measured as percent of median snowfall. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 61 and 72 percent, respectively. Stored feed supplies were rated 24 percent very short, 25 percent short, and 51 percent adequate.
Sheep death loss was 67 percent average and 33 percent light. Cattle death loss was 5 percent heavy, 67 percent average, and 28 percent light.
