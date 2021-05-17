2021 Lamar Days was a Crowd-Pleaser
Russ Baldwin | May 17, 2021 | Comments 0
“If it hadn’t been for the rain on Friday night!”, this year’s Lamar Days Celebration might have been a perfect event for the community.
No exact numbers were kept for the attendees on Saturday at Willow Creek Park, but to all appearances and the line of parked cars surrounding the events on the main road and side streets, people were ready to get out and enjoy this annual event, delayed by one covid year. The spring storm curtailed the Street Dance on Friday night as well as the Cornhole contest but the traditional No Booze-Cruise around Lamar was underway well before the storm clouds opened up.
As far as general numbers went, close to 200 hamburgers were served at the Lamar Chamber of Commerce on Friday between 11am and 1pm. Other menu offerings included brats and HPCHC was on hand with fruit. The Lions had a healthy turnout on Saturday morning for their annual breakfast, held this year at the Lamar Eagles Lodge.
The Saturday parade took place under cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, but it didn’t deter the turnout as this year’s Zonta Royalty, Linda Hawkins and Jerry Bates, led the proceedings from the Safeway parking lot on East Olive Street to South Second Street and into Willow Creek Park. The annual honorees from the Lamar Welcome Center were Don Shelton and Mary Campos.
The Chamber listed the Parade Results with Best Car – The Beards, Best Float-LCC and Best Horse-Maddie Buxton.
About a half a dozen food vendors were kept busy through most of the day. One or two were sold out of food a little quicker than they intended. There were 2,500 tickets sold this year for the Lamar Rotary’s annual ‘Ducky Dash’, 500 more than the previous event. Creek water has held back long enough to provide sufficient momentum to roll all floaters to the finish line.
Ron Cook estimated over 170 entries for this year’s Car Show at Willow Creek Park, more than they’ve had in the 25 year history of the event. There were about 30 motorcycles that turned out as well.
Youngsters found some ‘air’ time at the park, either on the rock-climbing wall or in the bowl of the skateboard park which was getting a pretty good workout with people of all ages testing their skateboard skills. Keith Godden
Plenty of vendors lined Rotary Way through the park. Several were first-timers, who, based on this year’s turn-out, told the Lamar Chamber they definitely will be back for another year.
