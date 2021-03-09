Mary Leighty…May 26, 1925 – March 6, 2021
A Memorial Service for Mary Leighty will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Las Animas, Colorado where she was a member for the past 26 years. Inurnment will take place in the Buda Cemetery in Ness County, Kansas.
Mary Frances (Webb) Leighty was born on the family farm in Ness County, Kansas on May 26, 1925 to Lloyd A. and Mabel (Fry) Webb. She passed from this life on March 6, 2021 at Evergreen Gardens in La Junta, Colorado at the age of 95. She lived a blessed life and was surrounded by her family and caregivers as she passed to heaven. A devout Christian, Mary longed for her eternal home.
She met her future husband, Teddy Dean Leighty at Beeler High School. After graduating in 1943, she taught school while he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. They were united in marriage in 1946 and were married 64 years. To this union, they were blessed with three children, Dennis Leighty of Ulysses, Kansas, Joyce Silva of Monument, Colorado, and Dale (Verna) Leighty of Las Animas, Colorado. They were also blessed with five grandchildren, Shonda (Troy) Walker, Justin (Crystal) Leighty, Heather (Jimmy) Ochoa, Quentin (Angela) Leighty, and Brian (Brooke) Leighty; 17 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Virgil Webb; sister, Harriet McVicker; and grandson, Justin Leighty.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Research Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or Christian ministry of donor’s choice in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
