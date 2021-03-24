Jeffrey Lee Medina…June 24, 1976 – March 20, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Mar 24, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Pueblo, Colorado will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Inurnment will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating.
Jeffrey was born on June 24, 1976 at Lamar, Colorado to Luis Medina and Angel Marie Martinez and passed away on March 20, 2021 at Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 44.
He is survived by his children, Gabriel Medina of Los Cruces, NM, Ryan Medina of Pueblo, CO, Pheloney Medina of Lamar, CO and Journee Medina of Pueblo, CO; his father, Lou (Joann) Medina of Granada; mother, Angel Martinez of Pueblo, CO and his siblings, Chasity Garcia, Brittney Martinez and Keith Jones as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
