Letter to the Editor: Zonta Rose Day
Russ Baldwin | Feb 22, 2021 | Comments 0
We are contacting you to remind you about Zonta Rose Day. Each year this day is held in conjunction with International Women’s Day, which was established by the United Nations in 1977, to celebrate the rights of women and international peace.
The Zonta Club of Prowers County will be sponsoring its 17th annual Rose Day. This event encourages all of us to recognize the efforts of local individuals to help change the status of women and girls throughout our community and the world. All monies raised from this project go towards our scholarship fund for both traditional and non-traditional women in our community.
Please share this information with your organization. The purchase of a rose for $5 is an inexpensive way to show appreciation to both men and women who work to improve the status of women in our community. We hope many of your employees/members will order for friends and loved ones. All roses will be delivered by Zonta members on Monday, March 8th, 2021.
This is truly a “feel good” and worthwhile project. Many Zonta members delivering roses have remarked on how receiving a Zonta yellow rose has certainly put a smile on so many faces! Please make copies of the enclosed order forms for your members or employees. All orders, with payment, should be returned to Zonta Rose Day,
P.O. Box 305, Lamar, CO, 81052 by Monday, March 1st, 2021 . We cannot process orders without the payment. Please feel free to contact a Zonta member with any questions.
Sincerely,
Julie Rydberg
Zonta Club of Prowers County President
Rose Day Committee Chairwoman
Jane Felter
