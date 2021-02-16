Freida Rose Roberts…December 19, 1929 – February 14, 2021
Freida Rose Roberts, 91 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 14, 2021, three months after suffering a massive stroke. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 9:30AM until 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel. This will be followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 1:00PM at the First Baptist Church, 1600 So. Main St., Lamar, CO.
Freida worked as a secretary for various businesses. She worked at Hadley Memorial Hospital, Hays, Kansas; Farmers Home Administration in both Springfield and Lamar, Colorado; several federal offices in Denver, Colorado and the registrar’s office at Lamar Community College. She retired in 1992. She was still active at First Baptist Church, Lamar Senior Center, Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council and the local Red Hat Ladies until COVID.
Freida and the love of her life, Elmer met in Nickerson High School when they were seniors. Freida had just moved there with her family and was having problems with her locker. Elmer sidled over and asked her if she was a freshman and if she needed help. That didn’t set well with her and she let him know that she was a Senior! A two-year courtship started and ended in marriage on June 5, 1949, at the United Methodist Church in Nickerson, Kansas. Homes have been established over the past 71 years in Kansas (Plainville, Great Bend, Hays) and Colorado (Colorado Springs, Springfield, Englewood, Arvada, Lamar & La Junta). The couple have spent 48 years in Lamar.
Freida was a talented artist, seamstress, gardener, crafter and dearly loved all of her extended family. Freida and Elmer hardly missed a family even (reunions, grandchildren’s sport’s events, weddings, celebrations, installations and funerals). Freida started playing bridge early in life and was still at it until March 2020. She loved bridge and many other kinds of games and was known for her occasional, devious tactics.
Freida Rose was born on December 19, 1929, outside of Edson, Kansas on the farm to Frederich G. and Emma Rose Luckert, eventually into a family of thirteen. Preceding her in death are her siblings and their spouses, Florine (Harris) Burt, George (Roberta) Luckert, Bud (Tess) Luckert, Vi (Paul) Stein, Marie (Harold) Platt, Bill (Iona) Luckert, Frank Luckert, Grace (Gene) Pyles, Brother-in-law, Edguard Barbosa, Sister-in-law, Ruth Luckert and a baby brother, John and a baby sister. Also preceding her in death are her in-laws: Calvin Roberts, Chet Roberts, Ray Roberts, Jr. (Mary Ellen), and Herb Roberts. She is survived by her brother Ernie Luckert, sister-in-law, Judy Luckert, sister Bea Barbosa, sister-in-law Velda Roberts, and brother-in-law Del and wife Betty Roberts.
Freida is also survived by her husband of 71 years, Elmer Roberts, now of Longmont, Colorado and her children, Jane Felter of Lamar, Colorado and Roger and Terry Roberts of Longmont, Colorado. Her eight grandchildren also survived: Mindy and Nick Malone of Monte Vista, Colorado, Kim Felter of Tucson, Arizona, Brett and Kate Felter of Waltham, Massachusetts, Shawn & Marcey Felter of Albuquerque, NM, Kristie and Jeremiah Beckett of Cordova, Alaska, Helen and Ben Holzmeister of Ketchikan, Alaska, Casey Lee and Nash Seuffer both of Longmont, Colorado. Also surviving are 24 great-grandchildren: Megan, Madison and Dax Malone; Kyle Specht, Briana, Ryan, Ella, Tara and Talia Felter; Summer, Haley, Aden, Wesley, Zoe and Grayson Felter; Jordynn, Avry and Brooklyn Lee; Jackson Seuffer; Ethan and Braden Beckett; Jessie French; and Narina and Piper Holzmeister.
