Harold Tomlin…1953 – January 20, 2021

Harold Wayne Tomlin was born in Las Animas in 1953 to Harold Fae and Olive Tomlin and joined his heavenly family on January 20, 2021 at University Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
Harold grew up in the neighborhood north of Fort Lyon, raising birds, pheasants, chickens, and chucker’s. He graduated from Las Animas High School in 1971. Harold worked as a young man for neighborhood farmers and ranchers and then worked at Colorado Feeds for a few years after graduation. He married his one and only love, Kathleen Smith, in 1973. Soon they were both working at Fort Lyon VA Medical Center and raising their three daughters, Alice, Rebecca and Jessica. Harold started as a nursing assistant, became a fireman, and then retired as a carpenter in 2000.
Harold developed a rare liver disease when he was 29 years old and beat the odds and survived a liver transplant at the age of 58. Harold thrived after that because he felt so good, after being sick so many years. Harold was proud to participate every year in the 5K Donor Dash sponsored by the Colorado Donor Alliance. Harold genuinely enjoyed watching his girls play high school and college sports and was their biggest fan. Harold enjoyed fishing, farming for Jeff Smith, raising chickens, playing with old trucks, and being a superb recycling engineer.
Harold is survived by his wife Kathleen, his daughters Alice (Marcela Priale); Rebecca, and Jessica (Mike Meehan); his grandson Hunter Fae Tomlin; his granddaughters Emyrson and Emilia Meehan; brother Leldon (Carol) Tomlin; sisters Vickie (Neil) Briggs; LaVonne Garrison, Susan (Jerry) Miller; Vivid Tomlin, and Brenda Whattler; and his Aunt Mary Ellen Schneider.
He is also survived by Kathleen’s brothers and sisters, Mike (Lois); Carol (Ken) McEndree; John (Carolyn); Richard (Zita); Barbara (Miles) Martin; Mark (Lisa); Margaret (David) Johnson; Jeff (Tamara); Susan (Brad) McKinney; Janelle (Lewis) Nickell; Mary Beauchamp; Nancy York, Karen Smith; Joanna (Pat) Schupbach; and Amy (Jay) Lemons, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Shirley and Patricia; and precious grandson Roland Tomlin.
A small private family gathering will be held at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at the Smith Ranch. Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be held at a later date for extended family and friends. Memorials may be made in Harold’s honor to Donor Alliance in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.
