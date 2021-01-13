COVID-19 Weekend Update from Prowers County Public Health and Environment for January 12, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jan 13, 2021 | Comments 0
There are 1,054 cumulative totals for COVID-19 in Prowers County as of 01/12/2021 5pm. These are 21 deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has listed Baca County with 212 cases and one death; Bent County with 1,237 cases and 17 deaths; Crowley County with 1,686 cases and 14 deaths, Kiowa County with 79 cases and two deaths; Las Animas County with 827 cases and nine deaths and Otero County with 1,731 cases and 54 deaths.
TESTS – The Positivity rate is 8.37%, up from 7.92% last week (goal is <5%) and cases for the past seven days, from January 5th to January 13th are at 27.
The age group in Prowers County indicated the most pandemic cases are 30-39 years at just over 160 cases, followed by 60-69 at just over 140. That’s followed by 20-29 and the 40-49 age groups at near 140 cases apiece.
Free Community testing is being held at High Plains Community Health Center on Kendall Drive Monday through Friday beginning at 11am. Call them at 336-8721 for more information.
Filed Under: County • COVID-19 • Featured • Health • Media Release
About the Author: