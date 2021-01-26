Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, January 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Minimal moisture received during the month of January resulted in diminished topsoil moisture
supplies across the state, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Overall, the entire state remained in moderate to exceptional drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.
Warm and windy weather, detrimental to winter wheat, was reported. A reporter noted some winter wheat had been chiseled in to prevent blowing.
In southwestern counties, a reporter noted winter snowpack was good, which was helping to improve soil moisture conditions. In the San Luis Valley, dry conditions persisted and a reporter noted that hay supplies were minimal.
In southeastern counties, conditions were noted as extremely dry and moisture was needed. As of January 21, 2021, snowpack in Colorado was 72 percent measured as percent of median snowfall.
