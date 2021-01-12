2021 Golden Plains Insurance Scholarship
Russ Baldwin | Jan 12, 2021 | Comments 0
Lamar – January 11, 2021 — Golden Plains Insurance is once again proud to announce its annual scholarship award. It consists of a one time, $1,000 scholarship for the 2021-2022 Academic school year to a deserving 2021 area high school graduate with a desire for successful completion of higher education, either academic or vocational.
Applications are available to students at any one of our three offices located in Lamar at 311 S 5th Street, in Springfield at 27925 US Hwy 287 and in Walsh at 508 N Colorado Street. The application will also be available on our website at goldenplainsinsurance.com. Applications may be mailed or dropped off at any one of our offices from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications must be received no later than Friday, April 16, 2021.
We look forward to receiving the applications from qualifying area students and reading about their accomplishments and future goals. The competition for these scholarships is always keen, and we take great satisfaction in knowing that we have helped a very deserving student pay for a part of their higher education.
Golden Plains Insurance is an Independent Insurance Agency with a full portfolio of insurance products using many different underwriters allowing them to find the best coverage at a competitive value for their clients.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • County • Education • Featured • Media Release • School
