Prowers County Public Health and Environment Weekly COVID-19 Update for December 2, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 02, 2020 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department reports a cumulative total of 669 CIVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, December 1st. There have been 24 cases requiring hospitalization for at least a 24 hour duration. The department notes this is a difficult number to track as some patients are being hospitalized after their isolation period has ended. The department is attributing 14 deaths to people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The state COVID-19 Data website notes that there are 107 cases reported in Baca County, 197 in Bent, 1,241 in Crowley County, 26 in Kiowa County, 303 in Kit Carson, 266 in Las Animas County and 709 in Otero County.
TESTS
Positivity rate is 25.44%, down from 27.12% last week (goal is <5%) as of 4pm 11/29/2020. We have been calling test results 7 days per week. From 11/22-11/28 Prowers County residents had 665 tests. Curative testing began on Monday and we anticipate our first set of results some time in December. These will continue to be free! Access to testing is being expanded greatly as this test is much easier to manage so please call if you want to be tested.
There have been 118 cases over the past seven days: (11/24/2020-12/01/2020 3pm)
The county is still at Level Red for Extreme Risk. We anticipate vaccine being available to our frontline healthcare workers by the end of the year and to the general public around April or May. Things are changing rapidly so stay tuned for announcements.
- If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, you can now call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
- There continues to be a Mask Mandate for those over the age of 10 in all indoor spaces other than home
- Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask/face covering to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others. Minimize gatherings.
- If you have been told to isolate or quarantine, please take this seriously. It means stay home! The laws and guidance are here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/are-yousick/isolation-and-quarantine.
With the increase in cases we now have 2-3 business day turnaround for general question call returns 336-8721. We are prioritizing test scheduling, result notifications and case investigations at this time. You can check https://covid19.colorado.gov for information or email pcphdirector@prowerscounty.net with any business/event plans or questions. We appreciate your patience in this busy and trying time!
