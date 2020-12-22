Cattle on Feed Report for Colorado and U.S.
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,130,000 head as of December 1, 2020. The latest inventory was 1 percent above last month’s inventory and 3 percent above the December 1, 2019 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 150,000 head of fed cattle during November 2020. This was 6 percent below last month’s marketings, but unchanged from the marketings one year earlier. An estimated 165,000 head of cattle and calves were placed on feed during November 2020, 6 percent below the previous month’s placements and 11 percent below the November 2019 placements. Of the number placed in November, 30 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 21 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 18 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 18 percent weighed from 800 to 899 pounds, and 12 percent weighed 900 pounds and greater. Other disappearance for November, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12.0 million head on December 1, 2020. The inventory was slightly above December 1, 2019. Placements in feedlots during November totaled 1.91 million head, 9 percent below 2019. Net placements were 1.85 million head. During November, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 520,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 460,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 400,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 306,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 130,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 90,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during November totaled 1.78 million head, 2 percent below 2019. Other disappearance totaled 61,000 head during November, 6 percent below 2019.
For a full copy of the December 2020 Cattle on Feed report please visit www.nass.usda.gov
