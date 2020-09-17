Thank You from the Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Foundation
The Tri-State Tribute Foundation would like to express their most heartfelt gratitude to Lamar and the surrounding communities for their support during the past year.
Although COVID-19 curtailed our major event with the 9-11 parade, BBQ, Flag Retirement and formal ceremony, we were still able to recognize our first responders and military heroes.
On Friday, September 11, at 6pm, a 9-11 Memorial Rally was held beginning at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. Participants were Lamar Fire and Ambulance, Wiley and Kiowa County Fire Departments, Lamar Police Department and several citizens displaying their first responder, military and American flags in their vehicles and proceeded through the streets of Lamar.
On Saturday, September 12th, with the help of many entities, we hosted a special tribute at the 9-11 Memorial site adjacent to the Big Timbers Museum. Special attendees included Lamar’s Rural Fire Department, SMS, Prowers County Sheriff’s Department, Lamar Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Wiley and Kiowa volunteer fire departments, Holly Veterans of Foreign War, Lamar American Legion Post #71, Katie DeWitt who did a beautiful job singing our national anthem, the local Boy Scouts who led the Pledge of Allegiance, Lamar Police Officer Cory Forgue who emceed the event and M.Sgt. Ret. Marti Mace who led and closed the tribute with her bagpipe patriotic renditions.
The entire program was live-streamed on radio station KVAY. A very moving recognition of the late Carla Scranton was held towards the end of the ceremony. She was a very special person that positively affected so many in our community and who was the backbone of the Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Foundation.
A major than you to Lamar’s Mayor, Kirk Crespin, City Administrator, Stephen Kil, Prowers County Commissioners for sending crews to help prepare the memorial site for the event! Lamar Streets Department, Prowers County Maintenance Crew, VanHooks Landscaping and Rock from La Junta, and Electra Pro along with many volunteers who also need to be commended.
Even though we had to postpone our major 9-11 Tribute this year, we have rescheduled the event for Saturday, September 11, 2012.
Thank you,
Claudia Gill
9-11 Tri-State Tribute Committee
