Three Vehicle Injury Crash in Bent County
Russ Baldwin | Aug 07, 2020 | Comments 0
On friday, August 07, 2020 at approximately 13:30 pm, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a three vehicle injury crash that occurred on Colorado Highway 287, at approximately milepost 64 .
A red 2003 Kia Rio was driven by Nathanial Ratthamone, from Irving Texas. The Kia was northbound on Highway 287 when it crossed over the center line and continued northbound in the southbound lane of travel. Vehicle two, driven by Johnny Houston from Little Elm Texas, was a semi-truck and trailer, that was attempting to avoid the crash and was driving to the shoulder of the highway. There was headlight to headlight contact. Vehicle one rotated counter clockwise and came to final rest on its wheels in the northbound lane of travel. Vehicle two continued south and ran into the trailer of vehicle three, a northbound truck and trailer driven by Kim David from Folsom Louisiana. After contact with vehicle three, both vehicles two and three came to final rest in the highway. the driver of Vehicle one was transported to Prowers Medical Center with a fractured leg. The drivers of vehicle two and three were released on scene with no injuries.
The Colorado State Patrol would like to remind all drivers, to drive sober, and all occupants should always buckle up! Thank you from Colorado State Patrol, our family protecting yours since 1935.
