Lamar Swimming Pool Opens June 15th
Russ Baldwin | Jun 08, 2020 | Comments 0
Lamar, Colorado – Pursuant to the most recent Public Health Order 20-28, the municipal pool will open on June 15, 2020. The municipal swimming pool will open at a limited capacity, and restricted to no more than 50 people at a time. Bathrooms and showers will be open. Frequently touched surfaces, shared objects and bathrooms will be cleaned and disinfected pursuant to public health protocols. The municipal pool will be open from Sunday-Saturday from 10am-9pm; split up into 5 sessions. Sessions will be arranged as follows:
● 10:00am-12:00pm
● 12:15pm-2:15pm
● 2:30pm-4:30pm
● 4:45pm-6:45pm
● 7:00pm-9:00pm
Adult Lap Swim is available from 6:30am-8:00am Monday through Friday. Entry is based on a “first come, first served basis.” Each session is $2.00/person, and there will be no wristbands available. These guidelines are effective for the month of June and they are subject to change by future public health orders. Social distancing must be practiced and gathering in large groups is prohibited. When visiting the municipal swimming pool, individuals are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.
The City of Lamar Mayor, Councilmembers, and staff appreciates the patience and support of the community during the reopening process. Any questions or concerns related to COVID-19, State orders, etc. can be directed to the State through the Colorado COVID-19 website: www.covid19.colorado.gov.
Please call the Lamar Swimming Pool at 719-336-7665 for any questions. To stay up to date with local information please refer to the City of Lamar website, www.ci.lamar.co.us or follow us on facebook – @ cityoflamar
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Entertainment • Environment • Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release
