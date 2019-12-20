City of Lamar Christmas Holiday Schedule
City offices will be closed on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 and Wednesday, December 25, 2019. The Community Building and the Public Library will also be closed. All city offices will reopen on Thursday, December 26 at regular hours.
Commercial Refuse Collection scheduled for Wednesday, December 25, Christmas Day, will be collected on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Refuse collection scheduled for Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27 will remain the same.
Residential Refuse Collection will remain the same.
Cardboard Collection for Wednesday, December 25, will be collected on Thursday, December 26th.
The City of Lamar Landfill will be OPEN on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. It will be CLOSED on Wednesday, December 25 in observance of Christmas Day. It will reopen on Thursday, December 26th for the remainder of the week from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
NOTICE: Free Weekend is Saturday, December 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the City of Lamar Landfill Facility and Transfer Station.
There is a one (1) pickup truck load limit at the Transfer Station per day. All other loads must go to the City landfill. All tree limbs must go the landfill. All construction debris, e-waste such as television, computers, computer monitors, tires, etc. are NOT free. Only household items will be free during the free weekend.
