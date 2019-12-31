2019 Year in Review – SEPTEMBER
Russ Baldwin | Dec 31, 2019 | Comments 0
The following articles are a recap of various news events which have had an impact on residents of Prowers County this past year.
Advanced Treatment Center in Lamar Showcased
Advanced Treatment Center at 800 East Maple Street in Lamar, owned by Doug Carrigan, held a by-invitation open house for those associated with the corrections program in Lamar and Prowers County this past Wednesday, September 11th. The Lamar facility, which opened in late spring, is one of four Advanced Treatment Centers with others in Montrose, Alamosa and Sterling, Colorado. The Lamar facility is housed in what was formerly known as the WPA buildings, constructed during the Depression in the late 1930s. A portion of the complex has been refurbished to accommodate residents who are undergoing various treatment and restitution programs as proscribed by the Division of Criminal Justice in Colorado. The other section is comprised of staff offices and general support facilities such as dorm rooms, bathrooms and kitchen.
Carrigan, who spearheaded the project’s development for several years, praised the efforts of the Prowers County Commissioners for their assistance in the renovation work, “I don’t believe I’ve ever encountered a municipal group as hungry as these people to help realize economic growth in their community.” He added, “I also want to thank Byron Hall from the local probation office for the role he played in helping the community understand our goals and what we are all about.”
ATC Transition program assists those clients that are transitioning out of the Department of Corrections and show the potential to succeed in the community, but could benefit from the treatment and supervision offered residentially at ATC. These individuals are still considered “inmate” status and are under the jurisdiction of the Department of Corrections. Depending on their progress, these clients are working towards “parole” status. These clients must be accepted by the county community corrections board prior to acceptance.
Pedal The Plains Cycling Tour Showcases the Uniqueness of Southeastern Colorado-Highlighting Historical Sites of Lamar, Holly and Springfield
Denver, CO (August 15, 2019) — The 3-day tour Pedal The Plains (PTP) presented by Viaero Wireless will take participants on a 200-mile adventure as they cycle through the Southeastern Plains of Colorado where history runs deep from outlaws and bandits, to the Santa Fe Trail and the Amache Japanese-American Relocation Center. Beginning September 13th riders will head from Lamar to Holly on a 43.6 mile ride, stay in Holly for departure on day 2 to Springfield, riding 73.7 miles. Day 2 brings 108 mile ride, a Century Plus Option, taking riders into Kansas and back. For day 3, riders make their way 47.1 miles from Springfield ending the 3-day tour in Lamar.
City Council Okays Chickens
The Lamar City Council approved an ordinance on first reading, to allow city residents to keep no more than ten hen chickens on their personal property. The action during their September 23rd meeting is a follow-up to a request made to the council this past August by Katie and Kaylee Kurtz to alter the current ordinance to let families have chickens for those children in 4H and FFA projects and for the fresh eggs. Roosters will not be allowed.
Lamar City Clerk, Linda Williams, said a public hearing will be held October 14th for community discussion. If passed, the ordinance will allow the raising of up to ten hen chickens in residential, open estate and agricultural areas in the city. Attorney Garth Neischburg said the city currently has zones to allow agriculture, education-agriculture and open estate activities.
The council offered some changes to the initial ordinance which will be applied to the one to be presented for later discussion. A special exception use permit will cost $50 to establish, after which, a $25 annual renewal fee will be imposed. The need for written permission from the owners of adjoining city lots was removed after some discussion.
Council Considers Year-Round Covered Pool
Lamar is joining with High Plains Community Health Center in a Memorandum of Understanding to research the feasibility of a partnership leading to a year-round covered swimming pool or aquatics center to serve Lamar and the surrounding area on an annual basis. The goals outlined in the MOU include: the ‘low-cost’ study of construction and operation of the project; a Party may donate resources without the consent of the other Party, but should be coordinated prior to the action donation; seeking additional partners and the possible retainer of a professional feasibility study by mutual consent of all Parties and partners.
High Plains Executive Director, Eric Niemeyer, explained to the council during their September 9th meeting, that the agreement is only exploratory, developed to seek input from other interested parties in funding a feasibility study. “We estimate this would cost from $15-$20,000 to develop and we won’t proceed until we find we have some good financial backing.” He said the plan calls for the construction of a cover for the current municipal pool, which is used only 2 ½ months out of the year. Niemeyer said the potential health benefits would serve almost any age and could become a physical education curriculum at the local schools, as well as give the Lamarlins a year-round place to practice. Almost 20 years ago, a citizen’s group was formed in Lamar to outline a project for an indoor pool complex to serve the area, with cost options on the size and style of the project ranging between $1.5 to $5.5 million dollars. After some minor language alterations to the agreement, the council will okay the revised contract.
Hemp Processing Business Slated for Lamar
The Lamar City Council added an extra item to its September 9th meeting agenda to provide information for a proposed hemp processing business to be located at the former Kmart building at 701 North Main Street in Lamar.
The council contacted by phone, Hiver Salley of Isolate Kings LLC and Tara Hosick, Prowers Economic Prosperity interim executive director, to discuss the project and its potential impact on the immediate Lamar community. Cheryl Sanchez of PEP attended the meeting, along with Todd and Sarah Horning, owners of Gateway Safety Flare, and new owners of the building which will house his flare manufacturing operation and rent 15,000 square feet from the north side of their building to Hiver Salley for his company’s hemp operation.
A fact sheet shows that hemp biomass has been produced for Isolate Kings in Springfield, Campo and Walsh with their partnership with generational family farmers since 2016. The company has 1,000 acres both under pivot and dry land production for the 2019 season and plan an additional 5,000 acres for the 2020 season.
