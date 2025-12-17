“Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act” passes Senate and heads to White House to be signed into law
Barbara Crimond | Dec 17, 2025 | Comments 0
Washington, D.C. — Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper’s Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit (AVC) Act unanimously passed the Senate on December 16 and will head to the President’s desk to be signed into law. The legislation will reduce interest payments on all non-federal cost share funds and provide greater flexibility in repayment terms. Further, this bill will ensure underserved communities in Southeastern Colorado can access clean drinking water and repay the federal government. In the last few years, the project cost estimate has nearly doubled due to inflation and increased labor costs.
“Over six decades ago, President Kennedy came to Pueblo, Colorado and promised to build the Arkansas Valley Conduit,” said Bennet. “Now, I am pleased to see my Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act head to the President’s desk to be signed into law. This bill will ensure the federal government makes good on its promise to Southeastern Coloradans to deliver a safe and reliable water supply.”
“Water has been the lifeblood of Colorado’s Arkansas River Valley since long before JFK promised to deliver them clean drinking water,” said Hickenlooper. “Shovels are in the ground and we’re now on the way to completing the AVC to deliver reliable drinking water to Southeast Colorado.”
The Arkansas Valley Conduit is the final component of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, a water diversion and storage project in the lower Arkansas Valley, which Congress approved in 1962. Once constructed, the Conduit will deliver clean drinking water from the Pueblo Reservoir to more than 50,000 families, producers, and municipalities throughout 39 communities in the Lower Arkansas River Valley.
Since joining the Senate, Bennet has fought for the Arkansas Valley Conduit. Bennet and Hickenlooper reintroduced the Finish the AVC Act in January of this year. The Senators helped deliver $500 million in funding for the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the AVC, including $250 million earlier this year, $90 million in 2024, $100 million in 2023 and $60 million in 2022. Bennet and Hickenlooper also secured over $60 million in annual appropriations spending bills since 2010, including $10.1 million in Fiscal Year 2024 and $10.1 million in Fiscal Year 2023. Following Bennet and Hickenlooper’s call to the Senate Appropriations Committee Leadership this April to increase funds for the project, the Committee included $13 million for the AVC in their Fiscal Year 2025 Energy and Water bill.
Bennet’s remarks on the Senate floor can be seen HERE.
###
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Hot Topics • Media Release • State • Water
About the Author: