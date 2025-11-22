Colorado State University Extension announces registration for 2025 Crops Clinic
Barbara Crimond | Nov 22, 2025 | Comments 0
Colorado State University is announcing registration for the 2025 Crops Clinic. This year’s meeting will take place both in-person and remotely on December 8th and 9th . Location will be the Cobblestone Inn in Yuma, Co.
Twelve Certified Crop Advisor and four Colorado Department of Agriculture Credits will be offered at this two day meeting. Certified Crop Advisor credits will consist of one nutrient management, four soil and water, five pest management, and two crop management credits that will be offered. Colorado Department of Agriculture credits will consist of 101, 102, 103, and 309b.
To register use the following link;
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-crops-clinic-registration-1918231876179?aff=oddtdtcreator or call the Colorado State University Extension office at 719-346-5571. Deadline is December 4th .
