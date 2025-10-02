Nelson Eddy Phillips-Brookshire – March 17, 1940 – September 29, 2025
Nelson Eddy Phillips-Brookshire, a proud veteran of the US Navy, passed away on September 29,2025 after a long illness.
The son of Walter and Lorene Brookshire, Nelson grew up on a farm in Lamar, Colorado. He was born March 17, 1940, the 1st of eight children. Nelson graduated from Lamar High School in 1958. He later attended Lamar Junior College before joining the Navy.
At the age of 20, Nelson enlisted in the US Navy. He served on the USS Providence as a Fire Control Technician. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of Petty Officer Third Class (E-4). It was during his time in the Navy that he met the love of his life, Toyoko Shinjo. They married in June of 1964 at the US Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. Nelson was discharged in September 1964 after having served 4 years. Not long after, they welcomed a daughter, Tanyia.
Nelson attended California State University Long Beach and obtained a degree in accounting and later a Master’s degree in accounting. He worked as an accountant for the Navy Shipyard and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Nelson is predeceased by his wife, Toyoko, his parents, Walter and Lorene, a younger sister, Eva Faye and a younger brother, Jerry.
He is survived by his daughter, Tanyia Brookshire Reynolds (Drew) and his grandchildren, Anastasia Gerard (Brandon), Adrian Florin, Melody Velez and a great grandson, Oliver Greer. Additionally, his brothers, Cassius Brookshire (Susie), Jesse Brookshire (Karisa), and sisters, Leila Schepler, Sharon Fulton, and Sherry Evans (Jeff) along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Fair Weather, Following Seas – We have the watch, Brother.
A graveside service honoring his life will be held Monday, October 13th, 10am, at Fairmount Cemetery
in Lamar.
