Marge Whattler – February 20, 1935 – October 4, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial for Marge Whattler will be held at 9:00 a.m. and Rosary at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, October 9, 2025 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Father Joseph Matitu officiating. Inurnment will take place in the Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery. Per Marge’s request,

cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.

Marjorie Ann (Beach) Whattler was born on February 20, 1935 in Slayton, Minnesota to Vurne and

Emma (Oldewurtel) Beach. She passed away on October 4, 2025 at her home in Las Animas, Colorado at

the age of 90.

Marge grew up on a farm in Minnesota, graduating from Slayton High School in 1952. She was united in

marriage to Rudy Estrada when she moved to Colorado and started a family. Her career in hospitality,

which began as a waitress, prepared her for a seamless transition into her valued position at the

Canteen at Ft. Lyon, where she worked until retiring in the mid 70’s. She then married David “Pappy”

Whattler on October 23, 1971. Marge was an avid reader, liked to sew, and loved going to the casinos.

She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Marge is survived her children, Rudolfo (Carol) Estrada, Lyndell (Greg) Starkovich, Barbara Estrada, Curtis (Mary) Estrada, Esperanza Nadine Estrada, Annette Capwell, and Donald Whattler; daughter-in-law, Brenda Whattler; 22 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren; many other

relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Whattler; son, David Randy Whattler;

brothers, Robert and Dale Beach; sisters, Verna Shaffer and Dorothy Singer; grandson, Baby David

Whattler; great granddaughter, Danielle Gonzales; great grandson, Elijah Barber; and daughter-in-law,

Cary Whattler.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Valley Funeral and Cremation in Las Animas, Colorado.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.