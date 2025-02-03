Deaths in Colorado’s construction zones nearly double, motorcyclist deaths jump 23%, CDOT data shows
Barbara Crimond | Feb 03, 2025 | Comments 0
The number of people killed on Colorado’s roads saw a slight overall decrease last year, compared to 2023, the state’s Department of Transportation said The number of people killed in highway construction zones nearly doubled last year and motorcyclist deaths also jumped, as the overall number of people killed on Colorado’s roads decreased slightly from 2023, preliminary data released Tuesday from the Colorado Department of Transportation shows.
Out of the 684 traffic deaths in 2024, 31 people were killed in construction zones, up 94% from 2023, and 162 motorcyclists were killed, which was a 23% increase, CDOT said. Motorcyclist deaths accounted for nearly a quarter of Colorado’s traffic fatalities in 2024. September was the worst month for overall traffic deaths with 84 people killed.
“While it’s promising to see a reduction in fatalities on our roadways these last two years, we continue to see careless and reckless behaviors on our roadways. It takes all of us to make Colorado a safe place for motorists and pedestrians to travel,” Col. Matthew Packard, chief of Colorado State Patrol, said in a statement Tuesday.
Preliminary data also showed decreases in traffic deaths in the following categories:
- 371 passenger deaths, a 10% decrease from 2023
- 210 impaired driving deaths (7% decrease)
- 183 unbuckled seat belt deaths (15% decrease)
- 120 pedestrian deaths (12% decrease)
- 14 bicycle deaths (30% decrease)
The overall decrease in traffic deaths in 2024 mirrors a downward trend since 2022, when Colorado recorded its highest death toll with 745 people killed on state roads. In 2023, traffic deaths continued to fall, but cyclist deaths increased and pedestrian deaths reached a high.
CDOT said it will launch a speed safety camera program, attempting to reduce crashes involving excessive speed in construction zones. The cameras will be installed to try to boost safety for law enforcement officers and CDOT maintenance crews and capture photo and video evidence of drivers speeding.
In September, three people were killed along U.S. 6 in Mesa County after an impaired driver of a Jeep struck two CDOT employees working on the side of the road. The passenger riding in the Jeep also died.
The cameras are estimated to reduce fatalities and injuries by 20% to 37%, CDOT said. The highest number of fatalities was recorded in Adams County, where 84 people were killed (up 38% from 2023), followed by El Paso County with 78 deaths (unchanged from 2023), Weld County with 67 deaths (20% increase) and 61 in Denver (21% decrease), state data shows.
CDOT and the state patrol said the agencies have a goal of reducing the number of traffic deaths and serious injuries by 22.5% by the fiscal year of 2027, compared with the same month in the fiscal year 2023.
“Having the ability to safely walk, bike or drive in their communities and throughout the state impacts Coloradans’ health, education and economic well-being,” said Ned Calonge, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s chief medical officer. “Safe roads and highways allow Coloradans to travel to work, meet with friends, walk to parks, get their kids to school, or simply go to the store for groceries.”
To reach that goal, the agencies said they plan to encourage helmet use, support enforcement programs that target impaired drivers and establish speed limits that ensure the safety of all road users. Though helmets are proven to save lives, motorcycle riders ages 18 and older are not required to wear helmets in Colorado.
New laws in 2025 are designed to reduce crashes, including the hands-free law, which bans the use of hand-held phones while driving. Penalties for violating the law start at $75.
There were also changes made to the state’s child restraint law. Kids must now use a booster seat until age 9 and rear-facing car seats must be used for children under age 2 and less than 40 pounds, CDOT said. Mandatory seat belt use is required until 18 years old.
State patrol also plans to expand its enforcement of drivers weaving in and out of express lanes. Drivers who enter and exit express lanes outside of the designated areas on Central 70 between Interstate 25 and Chambers Road, I-25 between Larkspur and Monument and also the U.S. 36 corridor will face fines starting at $75.
By Olivia Prentzel/Colorado Sun
Filed Under: Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Transportation
