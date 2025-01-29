Prowers Economic Prosperity accepting applications for 2025 Business Enhancement Incentive Program
Barbara Crimond | Jan 29, 2025 | Comments 0
Tallie Harmon, Executive Director of PEP gave information about this year’s “Business Enhancement Incentive Program” at the January 28 Prowers County Commissioners Meeting. The program’s aim is to encourage small businesses to enhance the appearance of the fronts of their buildings. Businesses must have their headquarters within Prowers County to be eligible. These improvements can include exterior pain, exterior lighting, exterior windows, signage, landscaping, awnings, etc. There is a list of requirements that must be met in order to qualify for one of the up to $1,000 reiumbursements. Please visit their website or use the QR code below for an application. Application approvals must be completed by March 29, 2025.
By Barbara Crimond
